Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

EGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.52.

EGP opened at $111.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.84. Eastgroup Properties has a 12-month low of $80.77 and a 12-month high of $112.89.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.80 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 29.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

In other news, insider John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $1,110,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,070,896.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after buying an additional 41,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

