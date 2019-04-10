Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

“We estimate an acreage multiple of ~$10,200/Acre, or $1.4MM per net drilling location when assuming $40,000/BOEPD for divested production and excluding earnout potential. ESTE Read-Through: We estimate an implied share price for ESTE of ~$9/Share when assuming ~$10,200/Acre for its 30,200 net acres in the 4Q18 production of 10,454 BOEPD (70% oil). Note that the implied share price increases to $11.85/ Share when including CPE’s $60MM earnout potential, which increases the acreage multiple to ~$16,250/Acre.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.58.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.66 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 1.80%. Analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

