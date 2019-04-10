Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGIF opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/eagle-growth-income-opportunities-fund-egif-to-issue-0-08-monthly-dividend.html.

About Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund

Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Four Wood Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Eagle Asset Management, Inc and Recon Capital Partners, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.