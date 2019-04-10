Eagle Graphite Inc (CVE:EGA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 28000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80.

Get Eagle Graphite alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eagle Graphite (EGA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/eagle-graphite-ega-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-07.html.

Eagle Graphite Incorporated engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an interest in the Black Crystal project, which produces flake graphite located in the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada. As of August 31, 2018, it owned nine mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 2,414 hectares of land near Nelson, British Columbia.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.