Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Receives $77.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DY. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $117.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $748.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

