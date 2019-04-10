Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

DCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Ducommun stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.09. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $164.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. Analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $31,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,482,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 4,516.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

