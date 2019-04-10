DSV AS/ADR (DSDVY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “
Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. DSV AS/ADR has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.46.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.109 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. DSV AS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 6.29%.
About DSV AS/ADR
DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.
