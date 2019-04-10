DSV AS/ADR (DSDVY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. DSV AS/ADR has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.46.

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). DSV AS/ADR had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DSV AS/ADR will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.109 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. DSV AS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 6.29%.

About DSV AS/ADR

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

