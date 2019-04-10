Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:DSM opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $7.86.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

