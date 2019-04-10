DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Stake Lessened by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in DowDuPont during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 7.7% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 121,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 19.4% in the third quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 40.0% in the third quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DWDP. ValuEngine lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of DowDuPont to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

