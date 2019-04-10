Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 603.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,039,000 after buying an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,085,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 813,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,901,000 after purchasing an additional 397,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.33.

Shares of APD stock opened at $192.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $194.30.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

WARNING: “Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/douglass-winthrop-advisors-llc-takes-229000-position-in-air-products-chemicals-inc-apd.html.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.