Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $674,000 Position in State Street Corp (STT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in State Street by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in State Street by 1,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in State Street by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in State Street by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Erickson sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $59,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $1,765,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,389 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,338 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.51 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.95 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $57.87 and a 52-week high of $104.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. State Street had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $674,000 Position in State Street Corp (STT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/douglass-winthrop-advisors-llc-has-674000-position-in-state-street-corp-stt.html.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.