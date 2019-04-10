Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 48,000.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Valvoline Inc has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $23.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.75 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 80.99% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

In other Valvoline news, CEO Samuel J. Mitchell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 167,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,023.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $55,815.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,595.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,123 shares of company stock worth $110,934. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in Valvoline Inc (VVV)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/douglass-winthrop-advisors-llc-has-370000-holdings-in-valvoline-inc-vvv.html.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.