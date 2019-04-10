Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 112,103 Shares of Bancorp Inc (TBBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,711,755 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Bancorp worth $29,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth $884,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 159,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,646,000 after acquiring an additional 51,462 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 155,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 24,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 179,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Bancorp had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.19 million. Research analysts expect that Bancorp Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

