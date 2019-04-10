Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 25,519 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,765,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.54% of Urban Edge Properties worth $29,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UE. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1,703.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 754,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 712,358 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

UE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

NYSE:UE opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

In other news, Director Steven Roth sold 5,717,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $108,512,152.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,327,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,192,647.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

