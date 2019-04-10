DigiPulse (DGPT) Price Tops $0.0173 on Exchanges

DigiPulse (CURRENCY:DGPT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, DigiPulse has traded flat against the US dollar. DigiPulse has a total market capitalization of $39,157.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DigiPulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiPulse token can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DigiPulse

DigiPulse was first traded on August 4th, 2017. DigiPulse’s total supply is 5,420,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,262,814 tokens. DigiPulse’s official Twitter account is @DigiPulseIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigiPulse is /r/DigiPulse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigiPulse is www.digipulse.io

Buying and Selling DigiPulse

DigiPulse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiPulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiPulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiPulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

