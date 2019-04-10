Diageo (DGE) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,850

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 2,625 ($34.30) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

DGE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a GBX 3,470 ($45.34) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investec reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) target price (up from GBX 2,550 ($33.32)) on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,670 ($34.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,084.41 ($40.30).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,130.50 ($40.91) on Monday. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,376.50 ($31.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,156.50 ($41.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 billion and a PE ratio of 26.24.

Diageo (LON:DGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported GBX 77 ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 70.80 ($0.93) by GBX 6.20 ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diageo will post 13579.9997985228 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,901 ($50.97) per share, with a total value of £101,426 ($132,531.03). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 47,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,961 ($51.76), for a total value of £1,897,477.44 ($2,479,390.36). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,151 shares of company stock worth $11,812,769.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

