Dfpg Investments Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (ONEQ)

Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.33. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,728. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $243.01 and a twelve month high of $319.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/dfpg-investments-inc-takes-position-in-fidelity-nasdaq-composite-index-tracking-stock-etf-oneq.html.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.