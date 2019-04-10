Dfpg Investments Inc. Takes $318,000 Position in Weibo Corp (WB)

Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Arizona LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WB traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $69.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.92. Weibo Corp has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $128.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Weibo had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $481.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Weibo Corp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.11.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

