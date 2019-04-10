Dfpg Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 57,677 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 3.1% of Dfpg Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 700,071 shares.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.1149 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

