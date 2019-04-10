Dfpg Investments Inc. Has $466,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

Dfpg Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,884,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,480,000 after acquiring an additional 632,655 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,437,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,292,000 after buying an additional 472,555 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,892,000 after buying an additional 37,132 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,766,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,681,000 after buying an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,091,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,166,000 after buying an additional 283,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, National Securities upped their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,861. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.24 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 64.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

