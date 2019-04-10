DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 458.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $4,651,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total value of $1,558,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,154. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.53.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $115.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 384.07 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $156.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.60 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

