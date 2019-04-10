The Colorado developer who lost a chance running a struggling Atlantic City casino for six months, bruce Deifik, was murdered in a crash in Denver.

Deifik had been driving home Sunday his lawyer said Monday.

The medical examiner is still investigating what could have caused the crash, O’Gara said, including the possibility Deifik suffered a medical crisis behind the wheel.

The Denver Medical Examiner Office said Monday afternoon which Deifik was discovered dead at the spectacle of a”single-car, low-speed car crash.” It said an autopsy was completed, and the cause of death remains under evaluation.

Deifik was in the process of turning his majority ownership of the casino into New York hedge fund Luxor Capital in the time of his death. That trade has not yet closed but will be very likely to be completed soon.

The casino is the Revel property that last 14, Deifik purchased and sold.

“We’re saddened to know that Bruce Deifik, former proprietor of Ocean Resort Casino, has passed ,” said casino spokeswoman Diane Spiers. “The Ocean family is grateful for Bruce having the opportunity to reopen this gorgeous oceanfront property and employing over 3,000 members of the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.”

Deifik, that had improvements in Colorado such as shopping facilities, bought the Revel property sight unseen from Florida programmer Glenn Straub, also reopened it under the new name Ocean Resort.

It started losing money after only two weeks and proceeded to bleed red ink as drop gave way. Deifik tried to refinance the property but had been unable to do so, finally agreeing to turn over his majority ownership to Luxor, that had been one of the project’s lenders.

Ocean Resort lost $3.2 million in September; $4.1 million in October; $ $ 5.5 million in November$5.8 million in December. The casino responded by delaying payment on greater of its bills along with reducing its money and reservations.

Deifik gained interest in the casino in September after severe storms lashed the southeastern U.S.. He consented to participate in individuals until conditions back home improved, placing countless families up for free in the casino hotel for a few days.

Luxor is currently investing $70 million into the casino hotel and is developing a marketing strategy to try to pump up company.

There is A trustee overseeing the house before the ownership move is completed.

Follow Wayne Parry in http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC