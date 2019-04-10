Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Total (TOT)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Total from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, December 14th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Total from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Total has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $141.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Total will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.7237 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Total by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,890,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $881,368,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Total by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,842 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $331,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,746 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Total by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,365,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,453,000 after acquiring an additional 447,532 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Total by 3.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,225,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,321,000 after acquiring an additional 81,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

