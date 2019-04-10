Deutsche Bank AG Buys 161,901 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 858,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,901 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.74% of ACI Worldwide worth $23,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 2,667.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,271,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,993 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 166,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $5,376,944.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,532,685.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACIW. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

ACIW opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

