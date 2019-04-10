DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $50.68. 21,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,565. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 122,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,023,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after buying an additional 172,162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 398,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after buying an additional 133,730 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 72,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.