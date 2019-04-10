Denali Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 863.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Aegis upped their price target on Match Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Match Group to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Match Group Inc has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.38 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 83.21% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 11,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $659,097.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,308.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Swidler sold 158,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $9,191,054.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,491,343.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,705 shares of company stock valued at $19,966,091. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

