Denali Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,100 Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 30.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,931,000 after purchasing an additional 123,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 18.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 23.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ADS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $188.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Stephens set a $188.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.07.

ADS stock opened at $177.21 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $250.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.26. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Alliance Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

