Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Facebook comprises approximately 0.8% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,435,077,000 after buying an additional 2,132,804 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,909,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,229,147,000 after buying an additional 224,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Facebook by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,517,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,196,642,000 after buying an additional 799,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,102,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,294,895,000 after buying an additional 184,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,389,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,530,962,000 after buying an additional 242,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $2,386,113.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,684 shares in the company, valued at $41,972,177.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.70, for a total transaction of $9,718,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 813,831 shares of company stock valued at $138,298,832. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $177.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $510.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.28.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

