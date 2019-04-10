Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DCPH. B. Riley initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.11.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.19. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a current ratio of 13.24.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 152,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $3,968,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,946. Company insiders own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,442,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 488,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 497,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 675,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,156,000 after buying an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.