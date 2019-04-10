Debenhams (DEB) Given Sell Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Debenhams (LON:DEB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Debenhams from GBX 5 ($0.07) to GBX 3 ($0.04) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) price target (down previously from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Debenhams in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Debenhams presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 14.88 ($0.19).

Shares of DEB stock opened at GBX 1.83 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. Debenhams has a 12-month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 25.42 ($0.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.38.

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products.

