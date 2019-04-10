DDD Partners LLC Takes Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 85,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,000. DowDuPont accounts for 1.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DWDP. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DowDuPont by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DowDuPont by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DowDuPont by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in DowDuPont by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DowDuPont by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DWDP. Bank of America downgraded DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DowDuPont from $70.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on DowDuPont in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Shares of DWDP opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $38.40.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

