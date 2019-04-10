DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (DVDCY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S alerts:

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock.

DVDCY opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.64. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (DVDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.