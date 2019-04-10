Datum (DAT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $632,461.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Datum token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, COSS and OKEx. Datum has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $632,461.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datum has traded 73.1% higher against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00353575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019258 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.01519807 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00237751 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,969,131 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Huobi, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

