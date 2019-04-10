Dana Inc (DAN) Stake Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Dana were worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dana by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,251,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,402,000 after buying an additional 490,320 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Dana by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,467,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,154,000 after acquiring an additional 63,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dana by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,342,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,193,000 after acquiring an additional 137,551 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,814,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dana by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,703,000 after acquiring an additional 599,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 price objective on Dana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of DAN opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Dana Inc has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $27.13.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

