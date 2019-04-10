Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Purchases Shares of 159,763 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 159,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.78% of Bonanza Creek Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCEI. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $472.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

