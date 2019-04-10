Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (BIF)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,763 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 61,480 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.12% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIF opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

