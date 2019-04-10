Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $4.70 Million Position in Unitil Co. (UTL)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Unitil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unitil by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unitil by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Unitil by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

UTL opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $813.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.08. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $55.75.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.10 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

UTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Unitil in a research note on Friday, February 1st.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

