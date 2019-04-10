D. R. Horton (DHI) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at JMP Securities

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded D. R. Horton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded D. R. Horton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush downgraded D. R. Horton from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.89.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $497,652. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,817,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,552,959,000 after acquiring an additional 381,357 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,594,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327,013 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,877,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,711,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,446,000 after acquiring an additional 338,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.