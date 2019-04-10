D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 59,575 Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,575 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 25,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRK opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.30 and a beta of 0.77. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $29.74.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

