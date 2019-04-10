D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 524.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,772 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 206,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 2,219.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 164,156 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 272,394 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics Corp has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $35.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 billion. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.19.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

