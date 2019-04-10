Cypress Development (CYP) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP) traded up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. 124,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 167,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market cap of $18.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.06.

Cypress Development Company Profile (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship projects include the Glory Lithium Claystone/Brine project that covers an area of 1,520 acres; and Dean Lithium Claystone project, which covers an area of 2,700 acres located in the Clayton Valley lithium production and exploration area of Esmeralda County, Nevada.

