CVB Financial (CVBF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Get CVB Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVBF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an outperform rating to a market-perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $23.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.78 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 37.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CVB Financial by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CVB Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CVB Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.