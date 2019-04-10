Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0903 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SRV opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

About Cushing MLP Total Return Fund

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

