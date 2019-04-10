Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $2.70 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 784.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Shares of WY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 71,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,718. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In related news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $210,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

