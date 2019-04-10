Curbstone Financial Management Corp Grows Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,331,100,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,011,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,625 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 14,949,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,376,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,459,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,461,000 after purchasing an additional 72,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,239. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

