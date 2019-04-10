CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.35

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.35 and last traded at $129.91, with a volume of 44201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.83.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.58.

The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,828.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,282.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,106.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 82,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 152,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 217,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

