Critical Review: Infinite Group (IMCI) & Aurora Mobile (JG)

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infinite Group and Aurora Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $7.41 million 0.08 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A Aurora Mobile $103.87 million 8.30 -$9.63 million N/A N/A

Infinite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Group and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group N/A N/A N/A Aurora Mobile -9.38% -55.87% -12.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Infinite Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infinite Group and Aurora Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Mobile 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aurora Mobile has a consensus target price of $9.70, suggesting a potential upside of 29.33%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Summary

Infinite Group beats Aurora Mobile on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc. provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology. The company also provides cloud computing services, including public and private cloud architecture, hybrid cloud hosting, server virtualization, and desktop virtualization solutions; and level 2 Microsoft and Hewlett Packard server, and software-based managed services through its partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. In addition, it sells third party software licenses, as well as offers virtualization support services. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

