Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Nike (NKE) Share Price

News coverage about Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Nike’s score:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $69.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Shares of NKE opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. Nike has a 1 year low of $64.99 and a 1 year high of $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $11,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,653,314. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $9,352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,500 shares of company stock valued at $46,807,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

