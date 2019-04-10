Critical Analysis: Uxin (UXIN) versus The Competition

Uxin (NASDAQ: UXIN) is one of 127 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Uxin to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Uxin alerts:

This table compares Uxin and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $483.08 million -$221.84 million -1.07 Uxin Competitors $2.75 billion $423.01 million 12.85

Uxin’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Uxin and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 1 3 0 2.75 Uxin Competitors 1049 4611 8301 362 2.56

Uxin currently has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 128.31%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.26%. Given Uxin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uxin is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -46.77% N/A -43.39% Uxin Competitors 3.65% 2.86% 2.77%

Summary

Uxin competitors beat Uxin on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.