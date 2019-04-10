Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Trading 9.4% Higher

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s share price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.62. 247,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,257,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Macquarie lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $599.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.38 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 37.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

